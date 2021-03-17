ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM for regional connectivity to root out poverty

  • The Prime Minister said resolution of Kashmir dispute will greatly contribute to poverty alleviation and economic growth in the region.
PPI Updated 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized on regional peace and connectivity for poverty alleviation, economic growth and prosperity in the region.

He was addressing the opening session of the first two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, organization by National Security Division, here on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said resolution of Kashmir dispute will greatly contribute to poverty alleviation and economic growth in the region.

He said the present government in Pakistan took initiative to improve ties with India, but the efforts were not responded. He said India's illegal and unilateral step of August 5, 2019 about Kashmir took the bilateral relations to a deadlock position.

The Prime Minister said India will now have to take the first step to improve bilateral relations. He said if India provides the Kashmiris their due right to self-determination, it will prove beneficial for India itself as well.

He said Pakistan made its best possible efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said the opportunity of peace in Afghanistan must be seized by all the stakeholders.

He said the new US Administration also gives importance to peace in Afghanistan. He said peace in Afghanistan will promote economic activities in the region.

Imran Khan said Pakistan cannot fully benefit from its important geo-strategic location until there is peace in the region. He said Pakistan's security forces have done a remarkable job to ensure peace in the country.

He said national food security has a wide scope encompassing food security, climate change, and poverty alleviation. He said Pakistan's initiative of Billion Tree Tsunami has been appreciated at international level.

He said the present government's comprehensive social protection Ehsaas program will help alleviate poverty in the country. He said the government will launch a comprehensive program about food security.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also launched the first of its kind Advisory Portal of the National Security Division. Underlining the need for debate on national security, he said the input of intellectuals and academia will help the relevant institutions devise national security policy. He said this will also lead to national cohesion.

Imran Khan Economic growth prosperity Poverty Alleviation

PM for regional connectivity to root out poverty

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters