ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
KKR-backed SPAC raises $1.2bn in US IPO

  • The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said it sold 120 million units, up from the 100 million units it had marketed earlier, at $10 each.
  • The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KAHC.U" on Wednesday.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, a blank-check firm backed by private equity firm KKR & Co Inc , said on Wednesday it had raised $1.2 billion in an upsized initial public offering.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) said it sold 120 million units, up from the 100 million units it had marketed earlier, at $10 each.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I is led by Glenn Murphy, who is also the chairman of yoga apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc , and said it plans to merge with a company in the consumer or retail industries.

The units are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KAHC.U" on Wednesday.

KKR is among several private equity firms including Warburg Pincus, Cerberus Capital and Reverence Capital which have joined the SPAC frenzy in recent months.

SPACs are companies listed on exchanges but with no business operations, except to find a private company to merge with.

Citigroup was the sole underwriter for the offering.

