BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021
17 Mar 2021
BERLIN: German carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it expects a significant year-on-year increase in group profit in 2021 as it forecast a strong performance in all of its segments.
BMW, which also owns the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, said it expects the automotive segment to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries, with the segment's EBIT margin expected to rise to between 6% and 8%.
