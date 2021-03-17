ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (5.26%)
BOP 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.56%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.4%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.31%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.26%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.38 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.72%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.56 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.19%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.54%)
TRG 146.20 Increased By ▲ 7.55 (5.45%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 73.04 (1.52%)
BR30 25,182 Increased By ▲ 535.81 (2.17%)
KSE100 45,348 Increased By ▲ 490.98 (1.09%)
KSE30 18,855 Increased By ▲ 227.06 (1.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

  • BMW, which also owns the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, said it expects the automotive segment.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

BERLIN: German carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it expects a significant year-on-year increase in group profit in 2021 as it forecast a strong performance in all of its segments.

BMW, which also owns the MINI and Rolls-Royce brands, said it expects the automotive segment to record a solid year-on-year increase in deliveries, with the segment's EBIT margin expected to rise to between 6% and 8%.

Rolls Royce BMW German carmaker EBITA

BMW sees significant profit growth in 2021

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters