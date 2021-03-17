ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.03%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.47%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 89.01 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.08%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.62%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.92%)
TRG 146.90 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (5.95%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,889 Increased By ▲ 80.05 (1.66%)
BR30 25,222 Increased By ▲ 576.41 (2.34%)
KSE100 45,403 Increased By ▲ 545.92 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,880 Increased By ▲ 251.72 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

  • JUI-F chief says the decision to tender resignations from assemblies possesses a great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign
  • Nawaz has assured Fazlur Rehman of his cooperation in order to take forward the anti-government campaign through joint efforts in future
Fahad Zulfikar 17 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to the country following reservations shown by PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation, Fazl complained Nawaz regarding the hardships being faced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in implementing the decisions as he is residing abroad.

Both leaders exchanged views on the political situation and the decisions taken by the opposition alliance, especially the situation after the Senate polls.

The JUI-F chief said that the decision to tender resignations from assemblies possesses a great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has reportedly assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his coordination in order to take forward the anti-government campaign through joint efforts in future.

On March 16, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari declared that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost.

Zardari stated that the decision to submit mass resignations from assemblies will result in strengthening the establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He asked Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan to wage a decisive battle against the government.

The former president maintained that he himself served a 14-year-long jail term so if Nawaz Sharif is serious in his battle for democracy, then he should fly back to country. He stated the PDM's long march can only be successful if Nawaz Sharif returns to the country.

“Everyone will have to face the hardships in this battle if we are in for a decisive battle for democracy,” he remarked.

He also criticised PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, saying he did not take part in Senate elections despite the fact that each vote matters.

Nawaz Sharif Maulana Fazlur Rehman Pakistan Democratic Movement political situation Jamiat Ulema e Islam Fazl opposition alliance resignations from assemblies telephonic conversation reservations shown hardships in implementing decisions Nawaz assures coordination PPP stance

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters