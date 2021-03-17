Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

(Karachi) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to return to the country following reservations shown by PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, local media reported on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation, Fazl complained Nawaz regarding the hardships being faced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement in implementing the decisions as he is residing abroad.

Both leaders exchanged views on the political situation and the decisions taken by the opposition alliance, especially the situation after the Senate polls.

The JUI-F chief said that the decision to tender resignations from assemblies possesses a great importance in the ongoing anti-government campaign.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has reportedly assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman of his coordination in order to take forward the anti-government campaign through joint efforts in future.

On March 16, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari declared that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost.

Zardari stated that the decision to submit mass resignations from assemblies will result in strengthening the establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He asked Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan to wage a decisive battle against the government.

The former president maintained that he himself served a 14-year-long jail term so if Nawaz Sharif is serious in his battle for democracy, then he should fly back to country. He stated the PDM's long march can only be successful if Nawaz Sharif returns to the country.

“Everyone will have to face the hardships in this battle if we are in for a decisive battle for democracy,” he remarked.

He also criticised PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, saying he did not take part in Senate elections despite the fact that each vote matters.