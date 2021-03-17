ANL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
KP launches Pakistan's first Advisory Committee for cryptocurrency & cryptomining

Ali Ahmed 17 Mar 2021

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency and crypto mining, which is another major step for the provincial government plans on formulating a set of laws to regulate the use of cryptocurrency and crypto mining.

“The first meeting of the advisory committee for cryptocurrency and crypto mining in KP convened on Wednesday to review and discuss necessary steps to regulate, legalize, and necessary legislation,” informed Zia Ullah Bangash, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Technology & Information Technology.

Bangash also thanked Waqar Zaka, one of the leading voices supporting cryptocurrency in Pakistan for his full cooperation and support to the KP government.

“I am thankful to the members of the Provincial Assembly who raised their voice in Provincial Assembly of KP regarding cryptocurrency and crypto mining and I hope that they will continue to work for the necessary legislation in this regard and to formulate a set of law,” Bnagash added.

Last year in December, the KP government unanimously passed the resolution to legalize cryptocurrency and crypto mining. The resolution urged the KP assembly to ensure that Pakistan stays up to date with advancements in digital technology around the globe.

Dr. Sumera Shams, a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) of KP, tweeted about this resolution and commented that it is a step towards greater digitization in Pakistan, which will enable it to compete with the rest of the world.

