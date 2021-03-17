ANL 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.44%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (5.1%)
BOP 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
BYCO 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.32 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.96%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
HASCOL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.66%)
HUBC 83.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.63%)
PIBTL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.13%)
POWER 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
PPL 88.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.55%)
PRL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.73%)
TRG 145.90 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (5.23%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,875 Increased By ▲ 65.36 (1.36%)
BR30 25,127 Increased By ▲ 480.84 (1.95%)
KSE100 45,314 Increased By ▲ 456.53 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,845 Increased By ▲ 216.78 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first

  • From Wednesday, "more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be treated as workers, earning at least the national living wage when driving with Uber.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: Uber on Tuesday said it is granting worker status to its UK drivers, handing them benefits including a minimum wage, in a world first for the US ride-hailing giant.

From Wednesday, "more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be treated as workers, earning at least the national living wage when driving with Uber," the taxi app said in a statement following a British Supreme Court ruling last month that could shake up the wider "gig economy".

