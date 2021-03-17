ANL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

  • Country also reported 2,351 new coronavirus cases.
  • There are now 22,792 active cases.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 17 Mar 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll jumped to 13,656 on Wednesday after 61 more people lost their lives during the past 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 38,799 people were tested across the country, taking the total number of people tested for COVID-19 to 9,603,865. Out of the new tests conducted, 2,351 came out positive. So far, Pakistan has reported 612,315 cases.

Moreover, 2,853 people have also recovered from the virus, taking the tally to 575,867. On Tuesday, the country's coronavirus positivity rate cross 7%, after 2,511 tests came out positive.

The country is witnessing its third COVID-19 wave, prompting the provincial governments to impose smart lockdowns in several areas. Moreover, educational institutions have also been closed in seven cities of Punjab, Peshawar and Islamabad for two weeks.

