THE RUPEE: Extends gains vs $

BR Research 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Tuesday, Pakistan Rupee continued to go up against USD in both inter-bank and open markets. PKR also continued to gain value against Euro, AED and SR in Pakistani open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 40 paisas for buying and 50 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.50 and 156.60 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 156.70 and 157.20 respectively. Against Euro, PKR gained 60 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 185.70 and 187.20 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 42.50 and 42.75 respectively. Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.50 and 41.75 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 156.70
Open Offer     Rs 157.20
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 156.50
Offer Rate     Rs 156.60
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee-greenback parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the open currency market on Tuesday.

The greenback did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 157.00 and Rs 158.20, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Furthermore, the national currency maintained its upward journey for the second consecutive day against the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates further slid from Monday’s closing of Rs 217.20 and Rs 218.40 to Rs 216.50 and Rs 218.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 30 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened Rs 157.30(buying) and Rs 157.40(selling) against last rate of Rs 157.60(buying) and Rs 157.70(selling).

It closed at Rs 157.30(buying) and Rs 157.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 102,100 (selling) and Rs102,000(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

