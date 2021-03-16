Land worth Rs425 billion got vacated from land mafia, says CM Buzdar

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government soon after coming to power has started indiscriminate accountability process and on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a crackdown against qabza mafia.

All the state institutions exhibited bravery and courage to break the backbone of qabza mafia. The former government set up illegal housing societies, petrol pumps, cinemas houses, commercial plazas, wagon stands by occupying the state land. They were involved in tax evasion, theft of conversion fee and other taxes as well. They left no stone unturned to weaken the national institutions.

The national exchequer suffered loss of billions of rupees during the previous governments as the politicians joined hands with the corrupt elements in the institutions.

He was addressing a press conference at CM office today. The chief minister said that PTI soon after holding public office free the institutions of political interference besides empowered them.

These institutions got vacated state land including urban and rural worth more than 5 billion rupees from the illegal occupation of qabza mafia.

The incumbent government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against qazba mafia and encroachments. So far 1 lac 44 thousand 439 acre land worth Rs425 billion got vacated from the qabza mafia. He said that there is no such precedence of getting this much of land got vacated from the land grabbers in the past.

He said that operation against illegal encroachments and qabza mafia is the need of the hour and this operation is being conducted without any discrimination and will remain continue in future as well.

Precious state land will be protected from the qabza mafia. He said that the same qabza mafia has grabbed the land of various government departments for many years including 90516 kanal land of the Auqaf department and 5997 acre land of forests department.

Buzdar said that he has issued instructions to the different law enforcement agencies and secretaries of the concern departments to launch a crackdown against the qabza mafia to vacate the state lands from their possession.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the qabza mafia. He further maintained that operation against qabza mafia is among the most important objective of the PTI and its government.

He said that state land after getting vacated will be used for public welfare and a committee has been set up under the supervision of chief secretary Punjab for this purpose.

He said that third wave of corona has been started and the number of corona affectees are increasing day by day. Prevention is utmost necessary including wearing mask. Safeguarding the lives of the citizens is the top priority.

He said that 114 centres have been set up where corona vaccine will be administered to elderly citizens. He said that the election commission totally negated what happened in Senate election. Usman Buzdar said that opponents started propaganda against him from the very first day.

He further stated that 'I do not care opponents’ criticism for the sake of criticism. I have come to serve the people as it is my only mission', he added.

He said that the incumbent government is determined to provide maximum relief to the people of the province and like the raise in the salaries of federal employees, the salaries of provincial employees will also be raised.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister were present on the occasion.