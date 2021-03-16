ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Land worth Rs425 billion got vacated from land mafia, says CM Buzdar

  • The national exchequer suffered loss of billions of rupees during the previous governments as the politicians joined hands with the corrupt elements in the institutions.
PPI 16 Mar 2021

QUETTA: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government soon after coming to power has started indiscriminate accountability process and on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan launched a crackdown against qabza mafia.

All the state institutions exhibited bravery and courage to break the backbone of qabza mafia. The former government set up illegal housing societies, petrol pumps, cinemas houses, commercial plazas, wagon stands by occupying the state land. They were involved in tax evasion, theft of conversion fee and other taxes as well. They left no stone unturned to weaken the national institutions.

The national exchequer suffered loss of billions of rupees during the previous governments as the politicians joined hands with the corrupt elements in the institutions.

He was addressing a press conference at CM office today. The chief minister said that PTI soon after holding public office free the institutions of political interference besides empowered them.

These institutions got vacated state land including urban and rural worth more than 5 billion rupees from the illegal occupation of qabza mafia.

The incumbent government is implementing a zero-tolerance policy against qazba mafia and encroachments. So far 1 lac 44 thousand 439 acre land worth Rs425 billion got vacated from the qabza mafia. He said that there is no such precedence of getting this much of land got vacated from the land grabbers in the past.

He said that operation against illegal encroachments and qabza mafia is the need of the hour and this operation is being conducted without any discrimination and will remain continue in future as well.

Precious state land will be protected from the qabza mafia. He said that the same qabza mafia has grabbed the land of various government departments for many years including 90516 kanal land of the Auqaf department and 5997 acre land of forests department.

Buzdar said that he has issued instructions to the different law enforcement agencies and secretaries of the concern departments to launch a crackdown against the qabza mafia to vacate the state lands from their possession.

He said that strict legal action will be taken against the qabza mafia. He further maintained that operation against qabza mafia is among the most important objective of the PTI and its government.

He said that state land after getting vacated will be used for public welfare and a committee has been set up under the supervision of chief secretary Punjab for this purpose.

He said that third wave of corona has been started and the number of corona affectees are increasing day by day. Prevention is utmost necessary including wearing mask. Safeguarding the lives of the citizens is the top priority.

He said that 114 centres have been set up where corona vaccine will be administered to elderly citizens. He said that the election commission totally negated what happened in Senate election. Usman Buzdar said that opponents started propaganda against him from the very first day.

He further stated that 'I do not care opponents’ criticism for the sake of criticism. I have come to serve the people as it is my only mission', he added.

He said that the incumbent government is determined to provide maximum relief to the people of the province and like the raise in the salaries of federal employees, the salaries of provincial employees will also be raised.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Chief Secretary, Inspector General Police, SMBR and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister were present on the occasion.

Usman Buzdar land mafia

Land worth Rs425 billion got vacated from land mafia, says CM Buzdar

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters