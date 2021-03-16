Pakistan
Polio drive from March 29 in Muzaffarabad Division
- He appealed citizens to cooperate with polio teams during the immunization drive.
16 Mar 2021
MUZAFFARABAD: A five-day polio drive would be held in Muzaffarabad Division starting from March 29, to April 2, said District Health Officer Dr Saeed Awan.
He said some 113,888 children under five years age would be administered polio drops through door to door vaccination drive.
He appealed citizens to cooperate with polio teams during the immunization drive.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Polio drive from March 29 in Muzaffarabad Division
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments