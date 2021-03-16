ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Canadian dollar holds near 3-year high ahead of 'event risk'

  • Canadian dollar rises 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Foreign investors buy C$1.3 billion in Canadian securities.
  • Price of US oil falls 1.7%.
  • Canada's 10-year yield edges up to 1.546%.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged higher against its US counterpart on Tuesday, but stuck to a narrow range as oil prices fell and investors hunkered down ahead of the outcome of the Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting.

The loonie was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2460 to the greenback, or 80.26 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2454 to 1.2500. On Monday, it touched a three-year high at 1.2439.

"There is a big event risk on the horizon and it doesn't look like markets are really happy to price in some big positions prior to it," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst for Monex Europe and Monex Canada.

Fed policymakers are expected on Wednesday to forecast that the US economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign gathers pace and a $1.9 trillion relief package washes through to households.

Canada sends about 75% of its exports to the United States, including oil. US crude oil futures fell 1.7% to $64.29 a barrel as a recovery in demand was threatened by rising US inventories and moves by some European states to suspend the use of a major vaccine.

Foreign investors bought a net C$1.3 billion in Canadian securities in January, led by provincial government bonds, Statistics Canada said.

Canada's inflation report for February is due on Wednesday which could help guide expectations for the Bank of Canada policy outlook.

The central bank is likely to reduce its bond purchases as soon as next month, strategists say, which would provide the clearest signal yet that Canada's economy requires less help to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

Canada's 10-year was up less than half a basis point at 1.546%, having pulled back from a 14-month high intraday on Monday at 1.602%.

