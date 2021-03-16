Business & Finance
Poland's C/A surplus at 3.258bn euros in January
- Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 2.600 billion euros in January 2021.
16 Mar 2021
Poland's current account surplus amounted to 3.258 billion euros ($3.89 billion) in January 2021, compared to a surplus of 430 million euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a surplus of 2.600 billion euros in January 2021.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Poland's C/A surplus at 3.258bn euros in January
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments