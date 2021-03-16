Balochistan Union of Journalists calls on governor

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that media was playing a significant role for creating awareness among masses regarding their rights and duties.

He said persons affiliated with print and electronic media had effectively highlighted the positive image of Balochistan.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Union of Journalists that called on him under the leadership of Salman Ashraf, President, BUJ at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Yasinzai said journalists who had laid their precious lives during performance of their duties deserved to be praised. Salman Ashraf on the occasion apprised the governor of the problems being faced by the journalists of the province.