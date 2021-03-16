World
No evidence blood clots more likely after AstraZeneca shot, says UK PM's spokesman
- "As the MHRA (Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) has said, blood clots occur naturally but there is no evidence that they are any more likely to occur following vaccination, so as such there's no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the AZ vaccine," he told reporters.
16 Mar 2021
LONDON: There is no evidence that blood clots are any more likely to occur after people are given AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, citing the country's medicine regulator.
"As the MHRA (Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) has said, blood clots occur naturally but there is no evidence that they are any more likely to occur following vaccination, so as such there's no evidence of any causal link between blood clots and the AZ vaccine," he told reporters.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
No evidence blood clots more likely after AstraZeneca shot, says UK PM's spokesman
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments