ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling takes hit as euro zone countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Sterling fell 0.3% versus the dollar to $1.3853 at 1118 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1.3809 in earlier trading
  • Against the euro, it was 0.4% lower at 86.21 pence, having touched at 0926 GMT its lowest level of 86.40 pence since March 5.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

LONDON: Sterling fell against both the euro and the dollar on Tuesday with analysts attributing the move to news that Germany, Italy and France suspended AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots amid safety fears, dampening euphoria in Britain over its swift vaccination push.

Sterling fell 0.3% versus the dollar to $1.3853 at 1118 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $1.3809 in earlier trading . Against the euro, it was 0.4% lower at 86.21 pence, having touched at 0926 GMT its lowest level of 86.40 pence since March 5.

The euro zone countries said they would suspend the AstraZeneca shots after several other European countries reported possible serious side-effects, but the World Health Organization said there was no proven link and people should not panic. Shares in the British vaccine maker were up 3% on Tuesday.

Britain said it had no concerns, but analysts have been cautious saying that if the safety fears surrounding AstraZeneca vaccine are confirmed, this could compromise Britain's speedy inoculation programme.

"Should the EMA (European Medicines Agency) rule that AstraZeneca does indeed have material safety concerns, this would potentially compromise the UK vaccine strategy, even if the EMA no longer have any standing in the UK post Brexit," said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

Such an outcome would risk sterling falling to around $1.3798, Stretch said.

The EMA will hold a news conference at 1300 GMT on Tuesday.

Sterling gained more than 5% against the dollar in the first seven weeks of the year amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy vaccination programme and declining numbers of COVID-19 cases in Britain.

Dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, and the Brexit trade deal with the EU agreed in December, have also supported the pound, which rose above $1.42 on February 24.

But over the past two weeks, cable fell 3% amid rising tension between Britain and the bloc, as well as a recent surge in Treasury yields, which strengthened the dollar and added pressure on risk currencies like sterling.

The European Union launched on Monday legal action against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements.

"The negative news flow about the Oxford vaccine in the EU and the coincident news about legal action by the EU against the UK has been sufficient to knock confidence in the pound," said Jane Foley, head of FX Strategy at Rabobank.

Markets will be looking to the BoE's announcement on Thursday, analysts said.

Sterling forex market forex trading currency note

Sterling takes hit as euro zone countries suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters