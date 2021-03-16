ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM

  • The decision to submit mass resignations from assemblies will result in strengthening the establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government: Zardari
  • Former president says Nawaz Sharif should return back to Pakistan to wage a decisive battle against the government
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Rifts emerged among the opposition alliance after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari declared that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made by Zardari during the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore. He addressed the meeting through video link.

As per details, the PPP co-chairman stated that the decision to submit mass resignations from assemblies will result in strengthening the establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He asked PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan to wage a decisive battle against the government.

The former president maintained that he himself served a 14-year-long jail term so if Nawaz Sharif is serious in his battle for democracy, then he should fly back to country. "The PDM's long march can only be successful if Nawaz Sharif returns to the country," he said.

“Everyone will have to face the hardships in this battle if we are in for a decisive battle for democracy,” he remarked.

He also criticised PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, saying he did not take part in Senate elections despite the fact that each vote matters.

He pointed out that during his tenure, the PPP government strengthened the parliament, introduced the 18th amendment and NFC award, and was punished for these pro-democratic moves but he is still ready for a long-term battle.

Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Democratic Movement Long march Nawaz Sharif's return opposition alliance Pakistan People’s Party meeting held resignations from assemblies clear stance decisive battle against govt

