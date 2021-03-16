PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM

(Karachi) Rifts emerged among the opposition alliance after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari declared that his party’s lawmakers won’t resign from assemblies at any cost, local media reported on Tuesday.

The decision was made by Zardari during the meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore. He addressed the meeting through video link.

As per details, the PPP co-chairman stated that the decision to submit mass resignations from assemblies will result in strengthening the establishment and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He asked PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif to return back to Pakistan to wage a decisive battle against the government.

The former president maintained that he himself served a 14-year-long jail term so if Nawaz Sharif is serious in his battle for democracy, then he should fly back to country. "The PDM's long march can only be successful if Nawaz Sharif returns to the country," he said.

“Everyone will have to face the hardships in this battle if we are in for a decisive battle for democracy,” he remarked.

He also criticised PML-N leader Ishaq Dar, saying he did not take part in Senate elections despite the fact that each vote matters.

He pointed out that during his tenure, the PPP government strengthened the parliament, introduced the 18th amendment and NFC award, and was punished for these pro-democratic moves but he is still ready for a long-term battle.