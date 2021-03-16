Markets
Jordan gets only one participant in 120,000 tonne barley tender
- Only trading house Viterra was said to be taking part.
- No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.
16 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: Only one trading company is believed to be taking part so far in the international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley which closed on Tuesday, traders said.
Only trading house Viterra was said to be taking part.
No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders said.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Jordan gets only one participant in 120,000 tonne barley tender
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments