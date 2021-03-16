Naval chief holds high-level meetings in Bahrain

Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi on Tuesday held separate meetings with the Commander in Chief of Bahrain’s Defense Forces Commander National Guards and Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Forces in Manama.

As per the Director General Public Relations (DGPR), during the meeting the Naval Chief discussed defense cooperation and matters of mutual interests.

He is currently on an official visit to Bahrain. During his meetings in Manama, Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi dilated upon Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime security, said Navy’s media wing.

The host authorities commended Pakistan Navy’s role in maritime peace and stability.

Later, the Naval Chief also held a meeting with the Deputy Commander US Naval Forces Central Command and discussed matters pertaining to maritime security.