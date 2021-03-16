World
Russia reports 9,393 new COVID-19 cases, 443 deaths
16 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Tuesday reported 9,393 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,533 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 4,409,438 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force also said that 443 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking Russia's death toll to 92,937.
