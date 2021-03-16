ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

(Karachi) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) petition against the issuance of funds to lawmakers by Prime Minister Imran Khan and declared it as not maintainable, local media reported on Tuesday.

The ECP had earlier reserved the judgment in the said case.

The petition was heard by a three-member bench headed by Irshad Qaiser against the issuance of funds to the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers.

During the hearing, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari told the ECP that the premier announced issuing funds ahead of the Senate elections in which the lawmakers cast their votes. He added that a corrupt practice was made by the issuance of funds to the legislators.

Bukhari said that the prime minister violated the law by issuing funds to lawmakers.

The ECP member from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Irshad Qaiser, questioned Bukhari whether he has filed the petition personally or on behalf of a political party. Qaiser further questioned whether the premier announced the funds as the head of the state or as a chief of a political party.

Another ECP member Nisar Durrani remarked, “Is there any scheme announced by the prime minister for the lawmakers?”

Later, the ECP bench said that it will announce its judgement on the maintainability of the petition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a Rs500 million development grant for each member of National and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals so they can carry out development schemes in their constituencies.

Later, the premier apprised the Supreme Court that no money would be handed over to legislators to carryout development works.