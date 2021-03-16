ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (5.54%)
ASC 14.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.47%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.00 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (6.33%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.04%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.8%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.02%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.89%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-3.47%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PRL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.02%)
TRG 138.40 Increased By ▲ 9.42 (7.3%)
UNITY 29.84 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.52%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,800 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,636 Increased By ▲ 72.08 (0.29%)
KSE100 44,770 Decreased By ▼ -69.52 (-0.16%)
KSE30 18,589 Decreased By ▼ -7.88 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Mizuho to postpone bank unit's change at helm after slew of system failures

  • Tatsufumi Sakai, chief executive of Mizuho Financial Group, plans to hold a briefing on the system failures this month, Mizuho said.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc will postpone replacing the head of its core banking unit to deal with a run of embarassing system failures over the past two weeks, domestic media reported.

The country's third largest lender by assets had said it would replace Mizuho Bank CEO Koji Fujiwara with managing director Masahiko Kato from April as part of efforts to bring in younger management.

A Mizuho spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports of the postponed leadership change by Kyodo news agency and other media.

Since late February Mizuho has suffered three ATM-related glitches as well as problems last Thursday that resulted in delays to foreign currency-dominated remittances, mainly affecting corporate customers.

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday the system failures were a major problem that erodes customer trust.

Tatsufumi Sakai, chief executive of Mizuho Financial Group, plans to hold a briefing on the system failures this month, Mizuho said.

Mizuho experienced large-scale system glitches in 2002 and 2011.

It started operating its current system in July 2019 after spending more than 400 billion yen ($3.7 billion) on its development.

Japan Kyodo news agency ATM Mizuho Financial Group Inc

Mizuho to postpone bank unit's change at helm after slew of system failures

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters