ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.21%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.09%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.3%)
DGKC 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.12%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 83.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.26%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PRL 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.54%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.73%)
TRG 138.31 Increased By ▲ 9.33 (7.23%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.94%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,805 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (0.07%)
BR30 24,663 Increased By ▲ 99.22 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,783 Decreased By ▼ -56.22 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,592 Decreased By ▼ -5.4 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Spot gold may test resistance at $1,746

  • The rise is presumed to have been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by a downward wave 5.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,746 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain into the $1,761-$1,783 range.

The bounce from the March 8 low of 1,676.10 looks incomplete. It consists of three waves.

The current wave c is expected to be roughly equal to the wave a, to travel towards $1,761, the 76.4% projection level of a downtrend from $1,875.26.

A falling trendline suggests the same target as well. A break below $1,716 could signal a resumption of the downtrend.

On the daily chart, gold has cleared a resistance at $1,724, it is expected to rise towards $1,769.

The rise is presumed to have been driven by a wave 4, which will be reversed by a downward wave 5.

The wave 4 may complete in a range of $1,760-$1,769, which is formed by a falling trendline resistance and the 61.8% projection level of a downtrend from $1,959.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

