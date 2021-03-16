World
Sunak and Yellen discuss possible new allocation of SDRs: UK treasury
British finance minister Rishi Sunak and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke on the phone on Monday to discuss a possible new allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), the UK treasury department said in a statement.
Both agreed that a new SDR allocation could form an important part of a package of support for low-income countries and could be vital for securing a truly global recovery, the statement added.
