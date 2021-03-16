ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.87%)
US green coffee stocks fall again, reach lowest since June 2015

  • The GCA data includes both the coffee at ICE exchange warehouses and volumes kept by other market participants.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The amount of green coffee stored at ports in the United States fell at the end of February, after another cut in January, and reached the lowest amount in more than five years, the Green Coffee Association (GCA) said in a report on Monday.

Stocks fell by 52,600 bags at the end of last month to 5.79 million 60-kg bags, its lowest point since June 2015 when they were at 5.51 million bags.

Current levels of green coffee stocks at the world's largest consumer of the beverage remain, however, above historical lows around 4 million bags seen in 2011.

The GCA data includes both the coffee at ICE exchange warehouses and volumes kept by other market participants.

The largest reductions were seen in the ports of New York and the Pacific Northwest.

