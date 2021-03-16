Cracks in PDM as Fazl again raises issue of resignations

PESHAWAR: Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maualana Fazlur Rehman on Monday opined that the long march will not be effective without resignations from parliament.

Fazl while speaking at a news conference here stated that the future course of action will be finalized in today’s PDM meeting in Islamabad. “There is an important meeting scheduled today in the federal capital, in which a final decision related to resignations will be taken. We will ask question, why we received less votes in Senate polls, he added.

The whole nation saw how cameras were installed in the senate’s polling booth. Why a defaulter of two billion was allowed to contest elections,” he said referring to former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani. He said that the royalties were changed to either any pressure or voracity. He said that the entire nation saw interference during the last general elections.

Whether the long march would be prolonged or end before Ramazan, the final decision would be taken in today’s PDM meeting, says Fazl. He added where the direction of the long march would be turned, so it is top secret, which cannot be disclosed. Whether D-chowk or selection of any other place is a secret, he added.

Talks about offering ‘tea’ and ‘water’, we won’t take them seriously, says Fazl while replying to a question of a reporter. “If the public supports us, so we will gain results, workers of opposition parties are ready to fully participate in the long march,” he said.

PDM chief firmly stated that there is complete consensus among all opposition parties regarding the long march, which is scheduled to be held on March 26, adding that the coronavirus cannot block their way.

If we cannot tender resignations from parliament, then importance of the long march couldn’t be ineffective, PDM chief. He said the resignation from parliament was amongst the PDM agenda.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads his eponymous faction of the JUI said that with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President getting threats, courts are the last hope.

“The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has moved Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of Maryam’s bail. The anti-corruption watchdog is proving our stance correct by becoming a spokesperson of other institutions. Everyone is witnessing the interference in Pakistani politics since 2018. The establishment’s role was prominent in recently held senate elections,” he said.

“Is the NAB spokesman of all these institutions? We can only hope from courts while keeping in the prevailing scenario, he added.

He criticized the incumbent government for destroying the national economy. He said the increasing price-hike has made life of the common people miserable during the last two years. He added it is the duty of the nation to play their due role.

