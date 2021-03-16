Senate top slots: Election of Baloch, tribal leaders to strengthen federation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the elections of leaders from Balochistan and merged tribal districts as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively would help strengthen the federation.

He, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who called on him here, said their elections on top slots in upper house of the parliament was also a matter of pride for the people of their areas. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak also attended the meeting, a Prime Minister Office press release said.