ANL 30.55 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.39%)
ASC 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.61%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.14%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.37%)
EPCL 48.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.4%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFBL 26.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.35%)
FFL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
HASCOL 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.97%)
HUBC 84.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
JSCL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.52%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.15%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.7%)
TRG 132.77 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.94%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.93%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -26.41 (-0.55%)
BR30 24,434 Decreased By ▼ -129.69 (-0.53%)
KSE100 44,578 Decreased By ▼ -261.01 (-0.58%)
KSE30 18,495 Decreased By ▼ -102.37 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate top slots: Election of Baloch, tribal leaders to strengthen federation: PM

APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the elections of leaders from Balochistan and merged tribal districts as Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman respectively would help strengthen the federation.

He, in a meeting with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, who called on him here, said their elections on top slots in upper house of the parliament was also a matter of pride for the people of their areas. Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak also attended the meeting, a Prime Minister Office press release said.

SENATE Sadiq Sanjrani Imran Khan Pervaiz Khattak Mirza Muhammad Afridi

Senate top slots: Election of Baloch, tribal leaders to strengthen federation: PM

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Greece, Turkey, meet for fresh talks on maritime dispute

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.