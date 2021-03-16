ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.89%)
Bank Alfalah partners with SLIC

Recorder Report Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan have recently signed an agreement with an aim to maximize customer facilitation and extend Bank Alfalah’s portfolio of services.

Under this agreement, Bank Alfalah is opening its banking network of over 700 branches across Pakistan for cash management of premium and loan instalments on behalf of State Life Insurance Corporation. SLIC is among Pakistan’s largest insurance policy providers, and this facilitation will go a long way to support its customers in making easy and smooth payments.

Atif Bajwa, President and CEO Bank Alfalah represented the Bank, and was joined by Dr Muhammad Sohail Khan Rajput, Chairman of State Life Corporation of Pakistan. Senior management from Bank Alfalah and State Life were also present.

This partnership will support Bank Alfalah’s vision to continually meet and exceed the financial needs of its customers through the introduction of value added products and services.

Speaking on the occasion, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah Atif Bajwa said that this is a great milestone and it is an exceptional honour for Bank Alfalah to be further cementing our relationship with State Life. This agreement enables corporations like State Life to benefit from value added products and gain efficiencies in cash management, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

