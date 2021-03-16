Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan, Trade Foresight sign agreement

KARACHI: Trade Fores-ight has entered into an agreement with Dun & Bradstreet Pakistan (D&B), the world’s leading source of business information and insights.

Under the agreement, D&B will power Trade Foresight with D&B verified company and business profiles.

Integrating D&B’s verified and globally recognized business profiles will allow Trade Foresight’s customers to have access to the largest corporate database and make more confident business decisions by viewing verified business profiles and D&B ratings.

The D&B shall power Trade Foresight by enabling the state-of-the-art API integration tools (Direct+), completely automating the data and information sharing process between both the companies.

On the occasion of the signing, Nauman Lakhani, country head for Dun & Bradstreet in Pakistan, said that Dun & Bradstreet was delighted to empower Trade Foresight/Inseyab with the world’s largest database as well as insights.

Dr. Muhammad Ehsan Khan, CEO and founder of Trade Foresight/Inseyab, said that Trade Foresight was currently being used by the traders and trade associations of more than 30 countries, and the platform was helping them make effective trade decisions. “One of the key challenges that we were facing was around trader’s data validation, and having Dun & Bradstreet as our partner helps us solve this issue,” he added.

