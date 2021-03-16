Public complaints: Victim Support Officers to be deployed at police stations

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani has directed the senior command to devise a plan regarding deployment of ‘Victim Support Officers’ (VSOs) at police stations across the province for immediate resolution of public complaints.

“Planning should be done to deploy victim support officers (VSOs) in police stations across Punjab to assist and facilitate the citizens. These officers will immediately receive the request of any citizen coming to the police station, assist and guide them in all stages and will be responsible for ensuring prompt resolution of the problems,” the IGP said while chairing a meeting on police reforms at the central police office (CPO) on Monday.

IGP said the general image of police can be improved only through timely measures under the citizen centric policing so special attention should be paid to monitoring and inspection to maintain the utility of all service delivery projects with modern technology.

The IGP told the meeting that his mission is to transform Punjab police from a force to a helping service and to make it easier for the citizens to have easy access to the police. He said that various mobile apps and programs including online apps for driving license renewal, tenancy registration, employee and foreigner registration, women safety, tourist facilitation and Rasta App besides setting up police service centers to improve police service delivery.

