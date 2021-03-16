ANL 30.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
ASC 14.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.58%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.68%)
BOP 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
DGKC 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.71%)
EPCL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
FCCL 23.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.95%)
HUBC 84.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 20.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.4%)
KAPCO 40.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.16%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.58%)
PAEL 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 87.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
PTC 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.5%)
TRG 134.12 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.33%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -7.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 24,597 Increased By ▲ 33.39 (0.14%)
KSE100 44,744 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,578 Decreased By ▼ -19.08 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
World

China industrial output, retail sales surge

AFP Updated 16 Mar 2021

BEIJING: China’s industrial output and retail sales surged in the first two months of the year, official data showed Monday, underscoring the country’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Industrial production spiked a forecast-busting 35.1 percent on-year, the biggest bounce in decades, while retail sales also beat expectations with 33.8 percent growth.

But the National Bureau of Statistics said the latest surge was in part due to distortions from last year’s “low base in the same period”.

Both indicators plunged in the early months of 2020 after Covid-19 surfaced in central China and spread rapidly around the country.

However, the world’s second-largest economy became the first to bounce back globally after imposing strict lockdowns and virus control measures, clocking a full-year economic growth of 2.3 percent.

“After removing the base effect, the growth of main indicators is stable and macro indicators are in a reasonable range,” said the NBS.

Data for January and February were released together to eliminate the influence of uncertainties brought about by China’s Lunar New Year holiday, which typically falls within this period.

Industrial output in the first two months was up almost 17 percent from the corresponding period in 2019, authorities said.

Industrial activity was likely boosted by the fact that many migrant workers were discouraged from returning to their hometowns because of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning some factories remained open through the holiday or reopened sooner.

Urban unemployment rose to 5.5 percent in February, up from 5.2 percent in December, Monday’s data showed, but experts warn that the real rate might be higher owing to the high number of workers in unofficial employment.

Coronavirus lockdowns industrial output pandemic COVID19 retail sales

China industrial output, retail sales surge

