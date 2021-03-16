ANL 30.74 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.02%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.8%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 127.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.31%)
EPCL 49.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 23.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.03%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.02%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
PPL 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.84%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
TRG 132.70 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (2.88%)
UNITY 29.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.68%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
BR100 4,810 Increased By ▲ 8.15 (0.17%)
BR30 24,678 Increased By ▲ 114.56 (0.47%)
KSE100 44,729 Decreased By ▼ -109.7 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,556 Decreased By ▼ -41.13 (-0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 15, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Monday (March 15, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2220
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2230
Indus                              2250
Bajwa                              2250
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2280
United                             2280
Abdullah Textile                   2250
Indus                              2300
Bajwa                              2300
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2550
Suriya Tex                         2500
United                             2350
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2500
Nadeem Textile                     2500
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Abdullah Textile                   2350
Lucky Cotton                       2350
22/1.
Bajwa                              2500
United                             2500
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2550
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2650
Amin Text                          2630
Shadman Cotton                     2620
Diamond Int'l                      2620
Lucky Cotton                       2580
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2650
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2700
Al-Karam                           2700
Jubilee Spinning                   2650
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2700
Lucky Cotton                       2600
Diamond Intl                       2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2700
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3350
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3700
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3400
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2550
Amin                               2550
Indus Dyeing                       2600
Bajwa                              2600
Nadeem Textile                     2550
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3650
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2800
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   2800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.
Kasim Tex                          1680
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1550
Super                              1350
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1300
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1750
Masal                              1700
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            180.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         210.00
75/36/0
Imported                         168.00
Local                            150.00
Rupali                           145.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         185.00
Local                            160.00
Rupali                           155.00
100/36/0
Imported                         158.00
Local                            135.00
100/48/INT
Local                            142.00
Rupali                           135.00
Imported                         165.00
150/48/0
Imported                         140.00
Local                            128.00
Rupali                           124.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         150.00
Local                            132.00
Rupali                           128.00
300/96/0
Imported                         130.00
Local                            118.00
Rupali                           116.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         140.00
Local                            121.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         140.00
Local                        NO Product
150/144/Him
Imported                         160.00
Local                            139.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         182.00
Local                        NO Product
75/144/Sim
Imported                         188.00
Local                            170.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         140.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         140.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         150.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         130.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         132.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         126.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    166.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     169.00
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        175.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             135.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        179.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               180.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     180.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     203.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    213.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    229.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 205.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               205.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                255.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           210.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           220.00
Prima                            220.00
Local (AVG Price)                200.00
30/S
Kcetex                           230.00
Prima                            230.00
Local (AVG Price)                230.00
40/S
Kcetex                           263.00
Prima                            265.00
Local (AVG Price)                262.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            200.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           222.00
Local                            215.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     160.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     165.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     170.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     180.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     185.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     230.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           189.00
A. A. Cotton                     190.00
Lucky Cotton                     180.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     195.00
IFL                              164.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       188.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            195.00
IFL (52 48)                      197.00
A. A. Cotton                     205.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    201.00
Zainab (Combed)                  204.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            220.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 212.00
Zainab (Combed)                  216.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      230.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          230.00
Stallion                         210.00
K. Nazir                         208.00
Al-Karam                         208.00
AA SML (Carded)                  227.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            240.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 241.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            250.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           253.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             205.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             145.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             220.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             230.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     240.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     250.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       220.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
I.C.I. Bright                    222.00
Rupali 1.D                       221.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  220.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               220.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      221.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             222.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          222.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                410.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                410.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 410.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      410.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               460.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              460.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 15.03.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or omission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

yarn rates Karachi Yarn Market Rate Karachi Yarn Yarn Rate today

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Consumers enjoying power subsidy: Govt decides to reduce the number

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.