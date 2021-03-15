ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Africa's rand firms as focus turns to Fed meeting

  • The rand had earlier in the session struggled to make meaningful gains as scheduled power outages by state utility Eskom dragged into their sixth day and weighed on sentiment.
  • Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to "acceptable levels" by late 2021.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's rand firmed in afternoon trade on Monday as US Treasury yields backed off recent highs, supporting a risk-on backdrop, with investors awaiting further policy cues from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

At 1505 GMT, the rand traded at 14.9100 versus the dollar, 0.38% firmer than its previous close.

The rand had earlier in the session struggled to make meaningful gains as scheduled power outages by state utility Eskom dragged into their sixth day and weighed on sentiment.

Recurring power cuts are among the biggest obstacles to economic growth in Africa's most industrialised nation, with 2020 having seen a record level of such outages according to a report published last week.

Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to "acceptable levels" by late 2021.

Investors are now awaiting a two-day US Federal Reserve meeting this week for policymakers' remarks on a recent spike in bond yields, fears about rising inflation and the economic outlook.

"With external factors remaining the key drivers of rand movements, we expect that the (Federal Reserve) will reaffirm its extremely dovish stance, despite large upward revisions to its GDP growth and inflation forecasts for this year," analysts at NKC African Economics wrote in a note.

The Bank of England and Bank of Japan are also set to meet this week and will likely set the tone as to where global rates are headed.

The stock exchange in Johannesburg extended its losses on Monday as inflation worries pulled down local economy-sensitive stocks such as banks and concerns around Chinese growth prospects hurt mining and tech companies.

The benchmark all-share index closed down 0.94% to 67,566 points while the bluechip top 4 companies' index slipped 1.07% to 61,921 points. The drop seen in he last two consecutive days has wiped off almost all gains seen since March beginning.

Government bonds firmed, as the yield on the 2030 bond dropped 6.5 basis points to 9.27%.

US Treasury yields South Africa's rand forex trading rand versus the US dollar currency note

South Africa's rand firms as focus turns to Fed meeting

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters