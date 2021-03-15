Opposition’s defeat in polls of Senate Chairman proves final nail in PDM’s coffin: Shaukat

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Monday said victory of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nominee candidates for slots of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate proved final nail in coffin of PDM.

Talking to APP here, he said the desperate opposition parties had left with no agenda after failure in elections of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, adding that PDM’s threat to carry out long march would do no harm to the government.

He said the government would complete it’s term and the dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a true welfare state would surely be achieved.

He said that due to acumen of the PM the country’s economy was flourishing which was evident from the economic indicators, adding that Sehat Insaf facility was a big incentive of the government for poor people.

He advised the opposition parties to wait for 2023 general elections instead of making hue and cry and putting life of innocent people at risks by staging protests and rallies during the days of pandemic.