ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Brazil's real slides over 1pc; oil weighs on Colombian peso

  • The real fell 1.3% too 5.629 per dollar after gaining 2.5% last week. On the year, the currency is one of the worst-performing among emerging market peers, down nearly 8% compared with a 0.6% slip in the broader EM index .
  • "The currency is over 20% cheap in real effective exchange rate terms," said JPMorgan strategists in a note.
Reuters Updated 15 Mar 2021

Brazil's real underperformed broader emerging market peers on Monday, after its best week in more than three months, with eyes on a central bank meeting where surging inflation is expected to force a rate hike.

The real fell 1.3% too 5.629 per dollar after gaining 2.5% last week. On the year, the currency is one of the worst-performing among emerging market peers, down nearly 8% compared with a 0.6% slip in the broader EM index .

Brazil's expected inflation for 2021 shot up to a new high of 4.6%, a central bank survey showed, significantly above the bank's year-end target of 3.75%. Rising inflation, deepening fiscal uncertainty and a weak exchange rate could see a 50 basis point increase in interest rates on Wednesday, a Reuters poll showed.

The hike would be the first in six years.

"The currency is over 20% cheap in real effective exchange rate terms," said JPMorgan strategists in a note.

"We do not see the prospects for BRL to fully close this valuation gap in the foreseeable future given our JPM house view for further moderate dollar strength to year end coupled with further fiscal risks in the pipeline ahead of what will be a very contentious Presidential election in Brazil next year."

The bank sold 10,000 foreign exchange swaps contracts at auction on Monday, continuing its intervention to support the currency.

Meanwhile, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is weighing candidates to replace Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, sources said, in what would be the fourth person in a year in the role as COVID-19 cases rage out of control.

As the dollar strengthened, EM currencies trimmed gains, with some moving into the red.

Mexico's peso inched higher, while copper producer Chile's peso tracked prices of the red metal higher. The Chilean peso is among the best performing Latam currency year-to-date thanks to copper prices hitting decade highs.

Colombia's peso extended losses to a third straight session as crude prices declined.

Focus this week will be on the US Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday as well as the first meeting between Washington and Beijing since US President Joe Biden took office.

Latam stocks rallied, with Argentine shares in the lead, up 1.5% to hit over two-week highs.

