Mar 15, 2021
World

Brazil's 2021 inflation outlook surges to 4.6pc, well beyond central bank target: survey

  • It was the tenth rise in a row, and was accompanied by a further increase in the average forecast for official interest rates at the end of this year, by 50 basis points to 4.50%.
  • The central bank's official goal this year is 3.75%, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage point on either side.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

BRASILIA: Brazil's expected inflation for 2021 shot up to a new high of 4.6%, a central bank survey of economists published on Monday showed, significantly above the bank's year-end target of 3.75%.

It was the tenth rise in a row, and was accompanied by a further increase in the average forecast for official interest rates at the end of this year, by 50 basis points to 4.50%.

The average forecast for IPCA consumer price inflation at the end of this year rose from 4.0% a week ago, according to the latest weekly "FOCUS" survey of over 100 economists, and comes after figures last week showed inflation in February running at 5.2%.

The central bank's official goal this year is 3.75%, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage point on either side.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates from a record low 2.00% at its policy meeting later this week, which would be the first increase since 2015.

Economists also lowered their end-2021 average forecast for the real to 5.30 per dollar from 5.15 the week before, and next year's forecast to 5.20 per dollar from 5.13.

A persistently weak exchange rate, strong global commodity prices and growing concerns over the government's fiscal position are all pushing inflation expectations higher.

Brazil's central bank Brazil's economy Brazil's inflation Brazil's GDP

