ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fortescue sees 'violent' change as it pushes for net zero emissions by 2030

  • Unlike its peers, Fortescue does not disclose estimates of customer emissions, arguing that would be double counting under the United Nations framework, which mandates nations take responsibility for emissions within their borders.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia's Fortescue Metals Group, the world's fourth largest iron ore miner, set out an ambitious plan on Monday to become carbon neutral by 2030, bringing forward the target by ten years as it aims to start producing green hydrogen as soon as 2023.

Fortescue Chairman Andrew Forrest predicted the world's conversion to green energy and green products would occur "almost violently" compared to most forecasts, which assumed hydrogen produced from renewable energy would only become commercially viable in the 2030s.

"As of today's announcement, all those calculations will have to change," Forrest told reporters.

Fortescue gave no cost estimate for achieving its goal and said it was still working to calculate how much hydrogen it would need to meet the carbon neutral target. Forrest said the company would only use carbon offsets as a last resort to help meet the goal.

Fortescue Future Industries aims to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia which would help it replace 1 billion litres a year of diesel at the miner's own operations while also creating clean fuel alternatives for others, including steel makers who use metallurgical coal.

"I don't think there'll be a coal-fired blast furnace in operation by 2050, period," Forrest told reporters.

Green hydrogen is a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. It is increasingly promoted as a way to decarbonise emissions-intensive heavy industry and long haul transport.

The announcement comes as peers Rio Tinto and BHP Group step up their drive towards renewable energy, and investors increasingly press firms to disclose, track and meet emissions targets.

Unlike its peers, Fortescue does not disclose estimates of customer emissions, arguing that would be double counting under the United Nations framework, which mandates nations take responsibility for emissions within their borders.

Fortescue said it will incorporate carbon emission targets into its short- and long-term pay incentives across the company.

iron ore Fortescue Metals Group green hydrogen Andrew Forrest

Fortescue sees 'violent' change as it pushes for net zero emissions by 2030

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters