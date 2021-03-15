ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  • AstraZeneca Plc said a review of safety data for those who received its vaccine showed no evidence of increased risk of blood clots. The review covered more than 17 million people in Britain and the European Union.
Reuters 15 Mar 2021

AstraZeneca finds no evidence of increased blood clot risk

Ireland and the Netherlands joined nations such as Denmark, Norway and Thailand in stopping use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, as a temporary measure "out of an abundance of caution", after reports from Norway of serious blood clotting in some recipients.

AstraZeneca Plc said a review of safety data for those who received its vaccine showed no evidence of increased risk of blood clots. The review covered more than 17 million people in Britain and the European Union.

Singapore, Australia discuss possible air travel bubble

Singapore and Australia are discussing an air travel bubble with each other to eliminate the need for quarantine as they look to reopen borders mostly shut for nearly a year because of the coronavirus crisis.

Also figuring in the talks are mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and resumption of priority travel for students and those on business, Singapore's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan weighs 50% cap on Olympics spectators –media

Japan is considering limiting spectators at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to half of venue capacity because of coronavirus risks, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. For large venues the limit could be 20,000, but more spectators may be allowed if the situation improved, it added.

Japan's Games organising committee will announce its decision next month and is expected to comply with domestic regulations, the paper said, citing unidentified government and committee sources.

US's Fauci hopes Trump will tell supporters to get vaccine

Top US infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he hoped former President Donald Trump would urge supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and warned against premature lifting of pandemic-related curbs.

"I hope he does, because the numbers that you gave are so disturbing," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

He was replying to a query on whether Trump should speak directly to his supporters, after a PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll last week showed that about half of US men who identified as Republicans had said they had no plans to get vaccinated.

