World
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,604: RKI
- The reported death toll rose by 47 to 73,418, the tally showed.
15 Mar 2021
BERLIN: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,604 to 2,575,849, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
The reported death toll rose by 47 to 73,418, the tally showed.
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,604: RKI
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera
Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge
World awaits China Covid origins report
Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab
New power subsidy plan on the cards
Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
All trade activities resuming: Shibli
Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices
Read more stories
Comments