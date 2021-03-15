Gold rises on inflation worries after US stimulus approval

US producer prices increased strongly in February, leading to the largest annual gain in nearly 2-1/2 years, data showed on Friday.

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a four-month low last week, while the US market morale rose to its highest in a year in early March.

Investors piled into equities, while pulling money out of gold and bonds in the week up to March 10, data from BofA Global Research showed.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3% to 1,052.07 tonnes on Friday from 1,055.27 tonnes on Thursday.