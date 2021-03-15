ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks open marginally higher ahead of key data

  • In Tokyo, e-commerce giant Rakuten skyrocketed 20.72 percent to a day-time upper limit of 1,503 yen and Japan Post gained 1.95 percent to 1,045.5 yen after the companies confirmed reports that the two firms agreed to form a capital alliance.
AFP 15 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened modestly higher on Monday in cautious trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with eyes on key global data and central bank meetings this week. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 percent or 8.96 points at 29,726.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.20 percent or 3.84 points to 1,954.90.

"Japanese shares are seen moving in a narrow range following mixed performance in US stocks, with profit-taking weighing" on the market, Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary.

Tapas Strickland, senior analyst at National Australia Bank, said "it is... a big week with the focal points being the trio of central bank meetings, FOMC, BoE and BoJ," referring to the US, British and Japanese central banks.

Investors are also closely watching Chinese retail sales and industrial output due later during Tokyo trade Monday, and US manufacturing data later in the day, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 108.99 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.00 yen in New York late Friday.

In Tokyo, e-commerce giant Rakuten skyrocketed 20.72 percent to a day-time upper limit of 1,503 yen and Japan Post gained 1.95 percent to 1,045.5 yen after the companies confirmed reports that the two firms agreed to form a capital alliance.

Among other major shares, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 2.29 percent at 96,870 yen and Toyota was up 1.47 percent at 8265 yen, while Sony was down 0.40 percent at 11,285 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.9 percent at 32,778.64, the broad-based S&P closed up 0.1 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq finished down 0.6 percent.

Yen NASDAQ Tokyo stocks BoE FOMC Dollar Toshiyuki Kanayama BOJ Uniqlo casual WallStreet Monex Group US manufacturing data

Tokyo stocks open marginally higher ahead of key data

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM inaugurates olive plantation campaign in Nowshera

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters