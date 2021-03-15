COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the coronavirus vaccination registration for people aged 50 or above will open in 10 days.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that the third wave of coronavirus is more lethal as compared to the previous wave, as its mortality rate is higher. He urged those who are 60 and above to get themselves registered for the vaccination as the virus could hit them easily.

He continued that the government has placed an order for coronavirus vaccine to a company for 30 million people. Umar also shared that the first batch of the vaccine would be received during this month or next, Radio Pakistan reported.

Meanwhile, Umar has also rejected rumors that Pakistan does not plan on purchasing vaccines. He said that the $150 million budget set aside for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines can be increased. Procurement of vaccines will not be stopped due to monetary considerations, he said.

Vaccination for elderly

The vaccination drive to inoculate those 60 and above began on March 10, in which the oldest person who registered will be vaccinated first. The senior citizens are being administered the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.

The government had launched the coronavirus vaccine drive in February beginning with the healthcare workers in the first phase after receiving 500,000 Sinopharm doses from China.

The country is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus as the country continues to report more than 2000 COVID-19 cases consecutively for the past couple of days. So far, the virus has infected 607,453 people and claimed 13,537 lives.