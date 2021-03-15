ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Balochistan students' scholarships: HEC announces 18th as last date

APP Updated 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced March 18 (Thursday) as last date for online submission of applications for Balochistan students to study in LLB, LLM and PhD scholarships, at local as well as foreign universities.

According to the official sources, the students having domicile or local certificate of Balochistan can apply for scholarships to pursue their indigenous LLB (5 years), Indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM, and Foreign PhD studies. Students who fulfil the eligibility criteria for the respective category can apply online through eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The students from Balochistan are strongly encouraged to apply for these scholarships, initiated especially for the less developed areas of the country, the sources told APP.

After holding this opportunity, the provincial students would be able to play their effective role in the socio-economic development the country, the sources remarked.

The applicants will be required to obtain 50 per cent marks (Accumulative Test Score) in the Aptitude Test. Maximum age limit for LLB studies is 25 years, for LLM 30 years, and for PhD 35 years.

For LLB studies, the candidates must have completed 12 years of education with at least 50 per cent marks in the intermediate or equivalent examination.

For LLM and PhD studies, the applicants must have completed LLB and LLM, respectively, from HEC recognised degree awarding institutions with at least 50 per cent marks in Bachelor Degree.

Fifteen to 20 per cent scholarships are reserved for the children of victims' families of August 2016 blast in Quetta. Candidates who are already employed or serving should be from the Law relevant field.

They will be required to provide NOC and avail study leave from their respective organisation.

The applicants for foreign scholarship will have to provide letters of admission in the top 500 universities in the QS Ranking after their selection. Students aspiring to avail the opportunity can visit https:// www.hec.gov.pk /english/scholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further details.

Education scholarships PhD Higher Education Commission

Balochistan students' scholarships: HEC announces 18th as last date

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

PM to inaugurate olive plantation campaign in Nowshera today

Three Islamabad subsectors sealed as COVID-19 cases surge

World awaits China Covid origins report

Netherlands suspends rollout of AstraZeneca jab

New power subsidy plan on the cards

Ireland latest country to suspend AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

All trade activities resuming: Shibli

Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices

‘Markets be damned!’: Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.