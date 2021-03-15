NA-249: PSP to contest by-election

KARACHI: Chairman Pak Sarzameen Party Syed Mustafa Kamal, Vice Chairman Syed Hafeezuddin and Member National Council and District Keamari President Humayun Usman received nomination papers for NA-249 by-election. In a statement, PSP said that it has decided to participate in the by-elections of NA-249 at an important meeting of its Central Executive Committee, National Council, Central Departments, Districts, Towns and UC Committees at Pakistan House, the Central Secretariat of PSP.

The meeting was chaired by party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal. Party President Anis Qaim Khani, members of Central Executive Committee and National Council, were present on this occasion.

