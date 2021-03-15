Brighton boost survival bid

LONDON: Brighton improved their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League with a vital 2-1 win against Southampton. Graham Potter’s side moved three points clear of third bottom Fulham with a game in hand after a frenetic south-coast derby at St Mary’s. It was Brighton’s first win in eight games in all competitions since they beat Tottenham in January.

The Seagulls are one point above fourth-bottom Newcastle, who travel to Brighton for a crucial clash in the relegation battle next weekend. Brighton took the lead through Lewis Dunk in the 16th minute.

Fraser Forster made a fine save to keep out Neal Maupay’s shot but Dunk’s towering header from the resulting corner flashed past the Saints keeper. Southampton drew level in the 27th minute when Dunk could only help Ryan Bertrand’s header into the path of Che Adams, who volleyed home at the far post. But Brighton went back in front in the 56th minute as Leandro Trossard produced a fine finish from Danny Welbeck’s lay-off.