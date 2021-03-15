Oman blocks audio app Clubhouse

DUBAI: Oman blocked US audio app Clubhouse on Sunday because it did not have the right permit, authorities said, but some activists described the move as a further erosion of freedom of expression in the Gulf state.

The government did not respond immediately to a request for comment, but the telecoms regulator told WAF news website that the application was blocked due to a “lack of proper authorisation”.

“Similar communication applications must obtain a permit from the authority,” the Omani Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said.

Oman blocks Clubhouse was trending on social media in Oman on Sunday. Many Omanis shared screenshots of the app showing “error message”.

Access to Clubhouse was blocked in China last month.