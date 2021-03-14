ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Merkel party braces for drubbing in German state polls

  • The left-leaning ecologists there currently govern together with the CDU, in what could serve as a blueprint for the first federal government of the post-Merkel era.
AFP 14 Mar 2021

STUTTGART: Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives are bracing for a rout in two key regional polls Sunday, with voters expected to punish Germany's largest party for a face-mask corruption scandal and a series of pandemic setbacks.

The votes for new regional parliaments in the states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg are seen as a bellwether of the nation's mood ahead of September 26 general elections -- which will be the first in over 15 years not to feature Merkel.

Things aren't looking good for the conservatives. Recent surveys have shown that support for Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU alliance has fallen to a one-year low at around 30 percent as Germans sour on its coronavirus crisis management.

The conservatives should brace for "a slap in the face from voters", said the top-selling Bild daily.

Merkel's centre-right CDU and its Bavarian CSU sister party have been roiled by damaging claims about MPs apparently profiting from face mask deals early on in the pandemic, forcing three lawmakers to step down in recent days.

Deepening the conservatives' woes is growing public anger about a sluggish and bureaucratic vaccination campaign, a delayed start to free rapid testing and stubbornly high infection rates despite months of shutdowns.

Germans could perhaps look past the "mask affair", Der Spiegel weekly wrote, "if citizens felt that the government was doing its job, protecting it from the virus and guiding it through the crisis. But it's not".

In Rhineland-Palatinate, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the CDU in opinion polls, paving the way for popular state premier Malu Dreyer to head another coalition government with the Greens and the pro-business FDP.

Most closely watched will be the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg, the only German state to have a premier from the Green party.

The left-leaning ecologists there currently govern together with the CDU, in what could serve as a blueprint for the first federal government of the post-Merkel era.

Opinion polls however show the CDU headed for its worst-ever result in the affluent southwestern state, while the Greens have widened their lead.

The environmentalists have also seen their popularity rise nationwide in recent years, on growing concern about climate change.

Coronavirus MPS Chancellor Angela Merkel Der Spiegel CDU/CSU Baden Wuerttemberg

Merkel party braces for drubbing in German state polls

Spike in COVID cases: Smart lockdown imposed in 20 areas of Gujranwala

Slow Gulf economic recovery to have long-lasting impact on banks: S&P

PM Imran to inaugurate first ever Islamabad Security Dialogue on March 17

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

Rise in COVID infections: National Assembly secretariat closed till March 16

'Markets be damned!': Fed standing firm on inflation fears

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

Timeline: Ten years of war in Syria

Alvi sees steady improvement in economy

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters