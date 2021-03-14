ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Mar 14, 2021
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

  • Fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 13,508 while 2,664 people tested positive for the coronavirus
  • Umar warned the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in COVID cases
Fahad Zulfikar 14 Mar 2021

(Karachi) At least 32 people died in Pakistan due to the novel coronavirus amid sharp rise in infections during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre stated on Sunday.

As per details, fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 13,508. Another 2,664 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 605,200, while some 570,571patients have so far recovered.

In addition, 40,564 tests were conducted across the country during this period while 9,485,702 samples have been tested thus far. At least 1,805 people admitted in different hospitals are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said that the government might impose another lockdown in parts of the country if there is a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

He expressed concern over rising coronavirus cases, saying the third wave of coronavirus has started in Pakistan and lockdown can be imposed in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He stated that the COVID-19 tests positivity ratio in the country has reached six percent which is alarming.

The NCOC head directed provinces to strictly enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent coronavirus the further spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, COVID-19 cases had dropped considerably in Pakistan prompting the government to completely lift a longstanding lockdown. However, the country is currently experiencing what officials call the third wave of the outbreak forcing the government to reimpose a smart lockdown in several parts of the country.

Pakistan reports 32 deaths in 24 hours amid COVID-19 surge

