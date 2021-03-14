ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Motorbike lifter gang busted in Lahore, 42 motorbikes recovered

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore police busted a six-member gang of bike lifters and recovered as many as 42 motorcycles from them. Police smashed Usman alias Shano motorcycles thief gang and arrested its six members including Muhammad Usman alias Shano, Hafiz Imtiaz, Ali Raza, Rashid alias Sanni, Sajjad alias Langi and Nouman alias Nomi.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CCPO said 42 stolen motorbikes were recovered from the accused whereas another 10 motorbikes have been traced from the accused during investigation which will also be recovered and handed over to the owners at the earliest.

CCPO handed over the keys of recovered motorcycles among the actual owners who expressed their heartiest gratitude for Lahore Police for recovery of their stolen vehicles and arrest of criminals involved.

The gang members used to break the locks of unattended motorcycles with special cutters or open their locks with master keys. The accused used to dispose of the spare parts of stolen motorbikes in Bilal Ganj market. The gang members also used to sell out some of the stolen motorbikes in remote areas of Southern Punjab. Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking with the media persons said that Lahore police has formulated a joint operational strategy in collaboration of Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff and other stake holders to control the incidents of motorcycle theft as motorbike is the vehicle mostly used by the middle-class and poor citizens but unattended motorcycles are an easy target of motorbike lifters due to their careless parking and neglect of double lock.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further informed that concrete steps are being taken to control this crime including taking into confidence the Goods and Transport Associations to strictly avoid transportation of unauthorized motorbikes to other cities and traders of Bilal Gang Market have been directed to avoid sale and purchase of spare parts of stolen motorcycles and other vehicles. Lahore Police has also initiated an awareness campaign in this regard to motivate citizens to park their motorbikes and vehicles safely at parking areas particularly parking their motorcycles with double lock and only at their homes instead of streets carelessly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Investigation CCPO Lahore police thief gang

Motorbike lifter gang busted in Lahore, 42 motorbikes recovered

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.