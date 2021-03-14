Motorbike lifter gang busted in Lahore, 42 motorbikes recovered

LAHORE: The Lahore police busted a six-member gang of bike lifters and recovered as many as 42 motorcycles from them. Police smashed Usman alias Shano motorcycles thief gang and arrested its six members including Muhammad Usman alias Shano, Hafiz Imtiaz, Ali Raza, Rashid alias Sanni, Sajjad alias Langi and Nouman alias Nomi.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CCPO said 42 stolen motorbikes were recovered from the accused whereas another 10 motorbikes have been traced from the accused during investigation which will also be recovered and handed over to the owners at the earliest.

CCPO handed over the keys of recovered motorcycles among the actual owners who expressed their heartiest gratitude for Lahore Police for recovery of their stolen vehicles and arrest of criminals involved.

The gang members used to break the locks of unattended motorcycles with special cutters or open their locks with master keys. The accused used to dispose of the spare parts of stolen motorbikes in Bilal Ganj market. The gang members also used to sell out some of the stolen motorbikes in remote areas of Southern Punjab. Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while talking with the media persons said that Lahore police has formulated a joint operational strategy in collaboration of Anti Vehicles Lifting Staff and other stake holders to control the incidents of motorcycle theft as motorbike is the vehicle mostly used by the middle-class and poor citizens but unattended motorcycles are an easy target of motorbike lifters due to their careless parking and neglect of double lock.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar further informed that concrete steps are being taken to control this crime including taking into confidence the Goods and Transport Associations to strictly avoid transportation of unauthorized motorbikes to other cities and traders of Bilal Gang Market have been directed to avoid sale and purchase of spare parts of stolen motorcycles and other vehicles. Lahore Police has also initiated an awareness campaign in this regard to motivate citizens to park their motorbikes and vehicles safely at parking areas particularly parking their motorcycles with double lock and only at their homes instead of streets carelessly.

