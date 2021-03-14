ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Electric vehicles: Entry of China's largest automobile maker facilitated: BoI

Recorder Report 14 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) - the country's top investment promotion agency - Saturday said that it has successfully facilitated the entry of China's largest automobile manufacturer to bring electric vehicles in Pakistan.

During a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) committee meeting of Pakistan's first private sector JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ Raiwind, BoI Chairman Atif R Bukhari said that initiation of the first private SEZ in Pakistan was a testament to the fact that government is fully committed to facilitating private investors for speedy industrialization in the country.

With an estimated Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of Rs 663 million and local investment of Rs637 million MG JW Automobile Pakistan Pvt Ltd was granted admission in JW SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab, as Zone Enterprise. It will establish Electric car manufacturing plant.

MG JW Automobile (Pvt) Ltd (MG Pakistan) is a joint venture between JW SEZ (Pvt) Ltd and SMIL which is a subsidiary of SAIC Motor Corporation Limited.

Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) is a Chinese state-owned automotive design and manufacturing company headquartered in Shanghai, with multinational operations.

It is the largest auto manufacturer in China and the seventh largest in the world. In 2006, SAIC purchased the prestigious British brand "Morris Garages (MG)" and it is now marketing automobiles under that brand all over the world.

The BOI received the Zone Entry Application of MG JW Automobile Pakistan Pvt Ltd through its recently launched "SEZ MIS Module" which acts as a one-window for SEZs in Pakistan.

The module is designed to facilitate real investors, from all corners of the world, in getting admission into SEZs while ensuring complete transparency. Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar said that launching of SEZ MIS Module is a leap into the digital future of SEZ-led Industrialization. She further said that BOI is undertaking all-out efforts to facilitate private investors to invest in Pakistan. Both local and foreign investors interested in Pakistan's SEZs can now simply register online and submit their applications that will automatically be shared with concerned authorities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Foreign Direct Investment Board of Investment Special Economic Zone Atif R Bukhari Fareena Mazhar

Electric vehicles: Entry of China's largest automobile maker facilitated: BoI

Amendment to PPC Act: Power theft to be made more stringent cognizable offence

Bitcoin passes $60,000 for first time

PDM decides to 'investigate' Gilani's defeat

Opposition trying to make election controversial: Shibli

'We all know PDM has won': Bilawal

PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

Certain conditions spelt out: IT services to be allowed 100pc tax credit: Tola

Ministry evaluates seven bands for adoption of 5G services

Sri Lanka brings in 'deradicalisation' detention, bans burqa

China now 'non-compliant' with Hong Kong joint declaration: UK

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.