CAA extends travel SOPs for Pak-bound visitors till 18th

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday in a notification stated that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travelers to Pakistan, have been extended till March 18th.

A list of countries, classified under categories A, B, and C, was also shared by the aviation authority.

According to the notification, travel to Pakistan from Category C countries is temporarily restricted and only allowed with NOC from the CAA and corona negative test report.

The number of Category C countries is eight and it include South Africa, United Kingdom, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, The Netherlands, Botswana and Zambia. Category A countries "do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan," according to the CAA notification.